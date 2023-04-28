Share:

The World Development Report 2023 by the World Bank, has detailed that populations across the globe are aging at a faster and unsustainable rate. While this is in regard to rich and middle-income countries it results in a reliance on migration for economic growth. Low-income countries are facing rapid population growth, and conditions make jobs and social benefits difficult for this reason. This gap and contradiction present itself as an opportunity for better migration policies around the world and emphasise the need for population management policies.

The challenge identified in the report is that cross-border movement needs to benefit both societies involved in the exchange. On one hand, an outcome that helps those migrating match their skills to destination societies should help origin countries as well with increased remittances and a reduction in pressure. However, the problem right now is that migration is already a distressing activity and the need for individuals to leave their original countries should be reduced. This reiterates the need for population management and control.

In our context, the population is not aging but rapidly increasing. Pakistan’s 2023 Digital Census being conducted at the moment has tentatively reported a significant increase from the last count and it is important that governments adapt to this changing structure. Last year, the UN Population Division statistics deemed Pakistan as the 46th youngest country with a median age of 20.4 years among others in the world.

A large number of young people in the country represent a demographic dividend that can be harnessed for economic growth and development. For productivity, innovation, and entrepreneurship, this is an asset. However, it is also true that employment opportunities to match this increase are difficult. High levels of youth unemployment can lead to social unrest, and increased pressures on scarce resources. Likewise, an inability to use capable workers will result in increased brain drain. Therefore, while an aging population is not a problem for us, the challenges of a rapidly growing population are ones that we need to face immediately.