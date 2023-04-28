Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Azam Swati was ordered by Special Judge Central Azam Khan to ensure attendance at the upcoming hearing in the controversial tweets case.

The case relates to a series of tweets made by Mr. Swati that caused outrage and led to accusations of inciting violence.

During the hearing, Mr. Swati's lawyer Sohail Swati and prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi appeared in court. The lawyer of the accused requested an exemption from appearance for Mr. Swati, citing his client's poor health.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case against Azam Swati until May 15. At the next hearing, the court called for arguments on Azam Swati's plea for acquittal.