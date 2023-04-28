Share:

Barcelona will incur a loss of around €55 million ($60.7 million) in matchday revenues from their temporary relocation to the smaller Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic while renovation work is carried out at Camp Nou, Spanish media reported Wednesday.

Barcelona Club Vice President Elena Fort shared the plans for the relocation, which will take place from the beginning of next season until November 2024 due to the renovation work, which is expected to start at the end of June.

Fort said they can use 49,472 seats for commercial purposes at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, which has a 54,367-seat capacity.

In order to secure the €1.45 billion in financing required for the Espai Barca project, it has agreed with a total of 20 investors with different instalments to be paid progressively at 5, 7, 9, 20 and 24 years, Fort added.

It is also aims to increase the stadium’s capacity to 105,053.