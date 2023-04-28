Share:

Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on Friday to discuss the development and welfare of Balochistan.

During the meeting, Sardar Akhtar Mengal expressed his confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the measures taken by the people of Balochistan and the elected representatives for the country's survival and development of Balochistan.

He acknowledged the importance of Balochistan's development in the overall development of Pakistan and the welfare of the Baloch youth.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reciprocated the sentiment, highlighting that the development of Pakistan was heavily reliant on the development of Balochistan. He emphasised that the talented Baloch youth were a valuable asset of Pakistan and that their welfare was the government's top priority.