Former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has secured bail in a case of ‘corruption’.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was booked over ‘corruption’ charges of worth Rs120 million by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment.

The hearing of the bail plea was conducted by Lahore anti-corruption court judge Ali Raza, in which Elahi’s counsel and prosecutor appeared.

At the outset of the hearing, anti-corruption counsel said during the investigation, Pervaiz Elahi was found ‘guilty’ of taking Rs120 million from an international firm as a ‘commission’.

After being asked by the judge on what ground Pervaiz Elahi has been found guilty, the counsel replied a man named Afzal Shah has recorded a statement against the PTI stalwart.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of Punjab’s former CM rejected the charges leveled by Punjab ACE and pleaded with the court to confirm the bail of his client.

The court while announcing the reserved verdict confirmed the bail of Pervaiz Elahi against a surety bond of Rs1 million. The court said no one can be punished over the statement of the accused and the bail is being confirmed over the non-provision of evidence.

Charges

According to anti-corruption officials, the case against Pervaiz Elahi was registered on the complaint of receiving Rs120 million as a ‘commission’ from an international company.

The charges further stated that during Pervaiz Elahi’s tenure as Punjab CM, machinery of Rs3.10 billion was brought from abroad and the matters with the company were allegedly settled at 54pc commission.