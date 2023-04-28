Share:

A Chinese national was deprived of cash and passport by pseudo cops in Islamabad.

According to FIR filed by the affected Chinese national, he was stopped by four persons, who were pretending to be policemen in the limits of Kohsar police station.

I was stopped by a group of four ‘cops’ after coming out of a shopping mall and they took away Rs400,000 and passport, the Chinese national said.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​Anti-Corruption Cell arrested a man accused of taking money from people by posing as a fake officer of the Prime Minister’s House.

According to the FIA, counterfeiter Mustafa Ansari used to rob people by showing himself as a fake section officer deputed at the Prime Minister’s House.

The accused was also the self-proclaimed chairman of the fake party National Peace Council for Inter-Fifth Harmony Pakistan He has also committed fraud in giving office to Pakistan.