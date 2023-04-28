Share:

Please allow me to use some space in your esteemed newspaper to protest against the pervasive evil of corruption in government offices. Corruption is a troublesome problem, and hardly any department or office in Pakistan is free from it. The prevalence of corruption has created deep disappointment among people, and they have lost faith in justice. Societies, where corruption and bribery take firm roots, become morally destroyed. People take the law into their own hands, and dacoits, criminals, and thieves become dominant forces. The distinction between right and wrong disappears. Every student of history knows that corruption is one of the greatest reasons for the downfall of nations.

I strongly suggest the following measures to eradicate this problem: Salaries of government employees should be increased to such an extent that they do not feel the need to engage in corruption. Additionally, the political, ethical, and social systems should be completely changed, wide discretionary powers of public servants should be taken away and the anti-corruption department should be completely overhauled and made effective.

I hope that these suggestions can improve the situation to some extent.

MUHAMMAD AMJAD NOOR,

Karachi.