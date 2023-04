Share:

Earthquake has hit the Kharan district of balochistan at Thursday night. The intensity was recorded 4.5 at richter scale.

According to the seismic monitor centre sources, an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude was recorded in Kharan district of Balochistan. The depth of the earthquake was 54 kilometres.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 68 kilometres south of the Kharan city. No estimate of any damage has been reported yet however the quake is expected to cause less damage due to the low intensity.