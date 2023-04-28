Share:

The election commission has awarded election symbols to the candidates contesting for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. PML-N did not issue ticket to any of its candidate hence even the bigwigs were awarded with random symbols.

Election symbols to the Punjab assembly candidates were awarded by the Election Commission on Thursday. Hamza Shahbaz was given the election symbol of “Peacock” from PP-145, whereas Waqar Ahmed of PTI was given the party's election symbol “bat”.

Hamza Shahbaz was awarded "BOAT" as an election symbol from PP-147, meanwhile PTI's candidate Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan got the party symbol.

Maryam Nawaz's election symbol is "Tandoor" from PP-173, while PTI's candidate Dr. Yasmin Rashid have gotten the party symbol.

Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar of PML-N was awarded with "TRAFFIC SIGNAL" symbol in PP-167, while PTI's Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara is contesting against him on party ticket.

34 candidates were awarded with election symbols in PP-144, whereas 28 of them were allotted symbols as independent candidate. Although, Rana Faqir Hussain from the People's Party and Muhammad Yasser from PTI were given the party's election symbol

While 27 candidates were awarded election symbols in PP-145, out of which 21 candidates were given symbols as independent candidates. PTI's Muhammad Asif and Jamaat-e-Islami's Muhammad Sulaiman were given the party's symbols for PP-145 elections.