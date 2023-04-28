Share:

In an interesting and unexpected turn of events, on Thursday PM Shehbaz Sharif secured a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, with 180 lawmakers reposing full confidence in his leadership as the premier. This development came days after Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb vehemently refuted reports claiming that the premier had decided to seek a vote of confidence from Parliament. This is undoubtedly a thumping endorsement for the PM and it appears that this will make the government even more assertive in stance on the elections against the PTI and Supreme Court.

As per reports, following the vote of confidence, the PM spoke at length about recent orders of the higher judiciary, expressing reservations on rulings that questioned parliament’s confidence in him and warned of serious consequences. With this renewed push, the political and constitutional crisis facing the country could deepen further as the PM claims that the judiciary is overstepping its bounds and that it has no right to rewrite the constitution.

Also on Thursday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said that the Supreme Court could not force the government to hold negotiations with the opposition. These remarks were passed as the three-member SC bench took up the elections delay case. However, the hearing was adjourned barely an hour after it started with the CJP saying that a detailed order would be issued later. It is important to note that during the previous hearing, the court had asked political parties to hold talks on April 26 and come up with a response by today after giving stakeholders a chance to reach an agreement.

While the deadline issued by the SC for holding talks was missed, Thursday turned out to be quite eventful as the two sides agreed to sit to discuss the elections late in the evening. According to reports, talks were being held between the Imran Khan-led opposition party and members of the ruling coalition inside Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s chamber. This is an encouraging development as it has taken far too long for the two sides to come together. Of course, the negotiations could turn out to be unfruitful, but the hope is that the political stakeholders take into consideration the precarious situation the country finds itself in. With these negotiations being held while a written order is awaited by the Supreme Court regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the hope is that this matter can be resolved once and for all so that the country can move on to more pressing issues in the economic and security realms.