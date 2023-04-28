Share:

The Pakistan Army’s spokesperson on Friday issued a clarification regarding the controversy about military's state of operational preparedness sparked by remarks being attributed to former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISP) said: “Recently, there have been discussions in media on Pakistan Army's combat worthiness in view of the condition of certain weapon systems on its inventory”.

To this end, views of former army chief on future threat to Pakistan, which he shared with media persons in an off the record interactive session, have been quoted out of the context, it said.

“Army assures the people of Pakistan that we always took and will continue to take pride in our operational preparedness and utmost combat worthiness,” the ISPR statement reads.

Pakistan's Armed Forces always did and will continue to keep their weapons, equipment and battle-hardened human resource ever ready for the defence of motherland, it concluded.