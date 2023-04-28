Share:

Vehemently criticising the PDM government over delay in holding election, Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday that Dar would ruin negotiations, constitution and law just as he destroyed economy.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote that the negotiators had to decide dates for dissolution of assemblies and elections. "How will those who did not agree to hold elections in years accede to the demand in three days," he questioned.

آئین جیتےگااورمئی کےپہلےہفتےتک عدلیہ کےفیصلوں کاتعین ہوجائےگاپارلیمنٹ میں سپریم کورٹ کےججزکےخلاف نازیبازبان استعمال کرناآئین شکنی ہےاورسیاسی موت کودعوت دینےکےمترادف ہےالیکشن ہوکررہیں گےآئین وقانون کی بلادستی قائم ہوگی مذاکرات کی ناکامی الیکشن کےتاخیری حربےانکی بدنیتی ثابت کردینگے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 28, 2023

Sheikh Rashid said [former president] Asif Zardari had his own agenda; Fazlur Rehman's obstinacy [on dialogues with the PTI] would dig a political grave.

The former minister said the Constitution would prevail and the situation would be clear by the first week of May whether the decisions of the judiciary would be implemented or not.

Using foul language against Supreme Court judges in parliament was tantamount to subverting the Constitution and political death, he added. Elections would surely be held and rule of law would be established, he continued.

Sheikh Rashid said the failure of the negotiations would prove that the government was using delaying tactics in holding elections and their mala fide. The government was embarrassed and refused to acknowledge three judges of the Supreme Court soon after taking oath, he maintained.

The former minister said the vote of confidence of the prime minister who does not obey the order of the judiciary had no legal status.

According to him, it's the beginning of civil disobedience. "If the decisions of the judiciary are not respected, the decisions of the government will also be rejected by the people."