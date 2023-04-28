Share:

Fatima Bhutto, the granddaughter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, tied the knot on Friday. The wedding ceremony was a simple and low-key affair.

Fatima Bhutto married Graham Gibran, as confirmed by Mir Murtaza Bhutto's son, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr., in a tweet.

He also added that the family did not want to hold a lavish ceremony due to the ongoing situation.

"On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton." he said in his tweet.

Fatima Bhutto is the daughter of Mir Murtaza Bhutto, who was a key figure in the PPP before he was assassinated in 1996.

She is also the niece of Benazir Bhutto, who was twice elected as Pakistan's prime minister before she was also assassinated in 2007.

The news of Fatima Bhutto's marriage has been widely shared on social media, with many sending their congratulations and well wishes to the newlyweds.