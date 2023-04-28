Share:

Google has launched its first-ever App Growth Lab in Pakistan, a four-month programme designed to identify high-potential app developers, studios and companies that are looking to grow their businesses.

With intensive education and support phases, the programme will allow app developers to learn from Google experts in areas such as Ads, AdMob, Firebase, gTech, and Play as well as Industry leaders.

In a statement, Farhan Qureshi – Google’s Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka – said: “Today, we are proud to announce the launch of App Growth Lab to support up-and-coming local developers and help them expand their offerings to an international audience.

The programme will commence in June and run for four months. Interested organisations, app, and development studios may apply until May 22, 2023.

The App Growth Lab programme is based on four core pillars: uncover the global app and gaming opportunity to understand different levers to set the all-round strategy for a company; bring a user-centric mindset to app and game product development and leverage best-in-class technology to set an app up for long-term success; uncover strategies to win the launch, set up monetisation models, and maximise Google’s tools for data to achieve measurable growth; and acquire knowledge of opening an app to the world by leveraging market and platform diversification strategies.

The programme follows the success of the Gaming Growth Lab in Pakistan last year. Google said the programme represents its commitment to help grow Pakistan’s app industry locally and globally.

The Gaming Growth Lab, a five-week virtual programme, was designed to help emerging mobile-gaming enterprises expand their offerings and grow their businesses.