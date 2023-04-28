Share:

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mehmood has expressed government's commitment to provide all possible facilities to Pakistani pilgrims intending to perform Hajj this year.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television, the Minister said he is in contact with Saudi authorities to finalize the arrangements and resolve travel and accommodation related issues of Hujjaj.

Talha Mehmood said well trained and physically fit Moavineen are being finalized in a transparent way. He said a comprehensive training program has also been arranged for the Hujjaj and Moavineen that will start from Monday.

Regarding commencement of the Hajj Flight Operation, he said all the airlines concerned have been directed to provide the best possible facilities to Hujjaj.

The Minister also urged the Hujjaj to undertake necessary trainings suggested by the Ministry and follow the guidelines which are also available on Ministry's social media platforms.