ISLAMABAD-Mushroom production can be a viable option for diversifying sources of income for farmers in Pakistan. “Mushroom cultivation can be an emerging industry in Pakistan, with the potential to become a major source of income for growers and contribute to the country’s economy,” Dr Nurullah, a senior scientific officer at the National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC), told WealthPK.

“The demand for mushrooms has been steadily increasing globally, and many countries have already established themselves as major players in the market. China is the top producer of mushrooms worldwide. However, the potential for mushroom production in Pakistan is enormous, and the country can easily tap into this market with the right support and investment.” He maintained that mushrooms have been gaining popularity in Pakistan as in recent years. Farmers have started cultivating them as a cash crop. However, he said production is still limited. “There are still many species of mushrooms in Pakistan that have not yet been discovered or classified. This presents a significant opportunity for the country to tap into the global mushroom market and create new avenues for economic growth.” “With the right support from the government and the private sector, Pakistan can unlock the potential of mushroom production and become a major exporter of this valuable commodity,” he noted.

“One of the advantages of mushroom cultivation is that it requires relatively little space and can be done indoors, making it ideal for small-scale farmers with limited land resources. It also has a short production cycle, with mushrooms typically ready for harvest within 3-4 weeks, allowing for multiple harvests in a single year.” However, mushroom cultivation in Pakistan faces many challenges, such as lack of awareness, training, infrastructure, marketing, quality control, and research.

Therefore, there is a need to promote mushroom cultivation and conservation in Pakistan through education, extension, innovation, and policy support. Pakistan needs to invest in research and development to identify new species of mushrooms and develop new cultivation methods. The government should also provide financial support to local farmers to help them establish mushroom farms and provide training to help them improve their production methods.