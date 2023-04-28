Share:

There were multiple attacks, suspected to be terror incidents, reported from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Thursday night.

In Lakki Marwat city, a powerful explosion occurred near the Government Postgraduate College, which houses security forces and a military camp. After the first explosion, several other blasts and heavy gunfire followed, partially damaging houses in the settled area, said the locals.

According to preliminary reports, militants attacked a military compound late at night, resulting in a bomb and gunfight that continued for about an hour. The district headquarters hospital was put on alert, but no victims had been brought in at the time of writing. The exchange of fire stopped, and no casualties were reported.

Security was tightened across the district after the attack. However, there was no official statement from military or security agencies about the incidents or the number of casualties.

The said attack followed the killing of three militants who targeted a retired colonel in his guest room on April 24 in the Paharakhel Thall village of Lakki Marwat. A CTD inspector, Javed Iqbal, who was injured in the exchange of fire, later died in a hospital in Bannu.

In other areas, incidents were also reported [two in the Janikhel area of Bannu district and one in the Mir Kalam area of Tank district], but no official information was released by police or the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).