KARACHI-Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday claimed that DIG Farrukh Bashir has been tasked to ‘kill’ him.

In a letter penned to the chairperson NA Standing Committee, Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that Sindh police officers are being used for personal political gains.

PTI leaders are being fixed in ‘false’ cases in Sindh, while the deployment of officers is also underway on nepotism. Sheikh also alleged that DIG Farrukh Bashir has been tasked to ‘assassinate’ him. In a letter, the PTI leader also complained that his security has been revoked by Sindh police despite threats. He also demanded action against DIG Farrukh Bashir and provision of security amid dire threats.