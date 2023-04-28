Share:

Stormy winds and rain continue to wreak havoc in different cities of Sindh as two people were killed and a woman was injured due to lightning in Tharparkar.

The recent bout of heavy rainfall has affected several areas including Karachi, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Nooriabad, Matiari, Ghotki, Mirpur Mathilo Deharki, Tharparkar, Nokot, and surrounding regions.

According to reports, a farmer named Balchand was killed by lightning while a woman was seriously injured in Manjhi Soomro village of Nokot in Tharparkar.

In another incident, Lal Ji Kolhi lost her life after being struck by lightning in Samruti.

The people who were killed and injured due to the lightning strikes were immediately shifted to the Nokot Hospital.

The torrential rainfall has also caused damage to infrastructure and has resulted in the suspension of 240 feeders in the Hyderabad HESCO region.

The traffic flow on the Matiari highway has also been affected due to the heavy rain.

The authorities have advised citizens to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel during the rainfall. The residents of the affected areas have been urged to take necessary precautions to avoid any further loss of life or property damage.