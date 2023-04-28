Share:

World Immunization Week is in full swing throughout the country like elsewhere all across the globe.

The federal and provincial governments have urged parents to vaccinate their children against 12 deadly diseases before the age of two.

World Immunization Week aims to highlight the collective action needed to protect people from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Under the theme of 'The Big Catch-Up', WHO is working with partners to accelerate rapid progress in countries to get back on track to ensure more people are protected from preventable diseases.