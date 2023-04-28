Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan filed bail plea in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in sedition case.

As per details, the PTI chief urged Islamabad High Court (IHC) to hear the bail plea today. He also requested the court to accept his bail in sedition case.

Earlier, the Islamabad police constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate a sedition case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari was appointed as the convener of the JIT and people from other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will also be part of the special JIT, the police officials had said.

A report submitted with the IHC, last month, showed the former prime minister is booked in 29 cases in Islamabad.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Imran Khan seeking details of cases lodged against him in Islamabad.

The details submitted by the State Counsel revealed that 28 cases were registered against the former prime minister at different police stations in the capital city while he was booked in one case by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).