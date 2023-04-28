Share:

Former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan is all set to visit Islamabad High Court (IHC) once again after some distressing moments in last visit. Mr. Khan have also recently shown apprehensions about his alleged assassination.

According to sources, Imran Khan will once again appear in Islamabad High court to file his bail petition in the latest case of sedition. Moreover, PTI chairman’s lawyer will make a plea to set the hearing of bail petition today as well. The case was filled on Apr 7 and Mr. Khan have been alleged to incite public the institutions. The case was registered by Magistrate Manzoor Ahmad in Ramna PS.

It would be worthwhile to mention that last time PTI chairman visited Islamabad Judicial Complex with heavy security arrangement and barely evaded arrest from the high court. Mr. Khan accused that there was a full-fledged plan to kill him within the jurisdiction of court.

Imran Khan departed for Islamabad today at 7 am from his Lahore residence: Zaman Park. Last time, when Imran Khan left home for Islamabad his home was raided by the police after a prolonged operation which caused an uproar in the PTI supporters.

PTI chairman was granted protective bail till Apr 26 in the same case from Lahore High Court. As the tenure of protective bail has expired Imran Khan seems to embark on the journey that is anticipated to cause some troubles for him or maybe a probable arrest in Islamabad. Albeit, when the capital police tried to arrest Imran Khan during the previous hearing, law and order situation in Islamabad deteriorated drastically.

Interior Min says my life is under threat from foreign agencies. Let me make it clear to entire country that the only threat to my life is from the 3 ppl I named after Wazirabad assassination attempt. Same 3, + 3 more I have identified in a video statement, tried to eliminate me Election symbols awarded to Punjab assembly candidates — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 26, 2023

Imran Khan in his latest spree of tweets have also rose suspicions that once again a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him using the name of foreign agencies and whoever he has named before for his murder attempt would be responsible in case of any misfortune happens.