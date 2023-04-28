Share:

Inauguration of Day Care Center at Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Head Office took place today (Friday). Addressing the Inaugural Ceremony, Chairperson Board of Directors Roohi Raees Khan said that the Board of Directors with the cooperation of the Company Management, has always endeavoured for the welfare of the Company and its employees.

She said that the measures taken by the Board and implemented by the Management resulted in UFG reduction, cost control and successful digitization program. She added that any organization or even a society cannot prosper without collective efforts hence all the employees, male and female, must work together and develop tolerance for each other. She said that day care center was a longstanding demand of the Company’s female employees which has been fulfilled today. She expressed hope that more initiatives for employees’ welfare will be ensured with the cooperation of the Company management.

Managing Director Amer Tufail appreciated the keen interest and initiative taken by the Chairperson in swift completion of the project. He said that there is room for improvement in every project so in light of the feedback from the employees, the Company will strive to bring in further improvement in the day care center in future.

A documentary film encompassing planning and execution of the day care center was also displayed at the event. The event was attended by the Company’s Senior Management and female employees in large numbers.