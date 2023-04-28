Share:

As a military standoff along the border still persists, India on Thursday told China that border tensions has "eroded the entire basis" of bilateral relations between the two Asian neighbors.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu held a meeting in New Delhi, as they had "frank discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations," said a press release by the Indian Defense Ministry.

Li is in New Delhi to attend the security summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) defense ministers in New Delhi on Friday.

Singh "categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquility at the borders," the statement also said.

"He added that all issues at the LAC (Line of Actual Control) need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments," the ministry added.

It is the first visit of the Chinese defense minister to India since a deadly clash between the two militaries in 2020 along the LAC, a de facto border line between the two nations in the Ladakh region of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.

At least 24 soldiers, 20 from the Indian side, were killed when the two militaries fought, without firearms, at the LAC in June 2020. The standoff, which began in May 2020, continues.

The last time China's defense chief visited India was in August 2018, when Li's predecessor General Wei Fenghe paid a four-day visit to New Delhi.

Singh, the ministry said, on Thursday reiterated "that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation."

Meanwhile, the ministry also said Singh on Thursday held separate bilateral meetings with defense ministers of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Iran in New Delhi.