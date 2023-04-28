Share:

Our constitution stresses the inviolability of fundamental rights guaranteed by it, including the right to privacy of citizens and their homes. It forbids any infringement of this right by any state authority or institution. The barrage of audio and video leaks related to public figures, government functionaries, members of the judiciary and their relatives reveal astounding facts about the currents and crosscurrents beneath the surface in regard to their sleazy pursuits but they are surely an infringement on the privacy of the individuals involved.

Anything which is unconstitutional, and illegal is also morally wrong and deserves to be condemned in the harshest possible words. The inference from these leaks which can be safely drawn is that nobody is safe from this detestable practice. And guess who can record these conversations and videos? It is of course the handiwork of intelligence agencies because no person possesses the capability and means to indulge in this undertaking on such a wider scale and at the highest echelons of the power corridors. No wonder HRCP has also condemned the phenomenon saying the continued state surveillance of private citizens and public officials violates their constitutional right to privacy and dignity. There is a need for the government to regulate the use of all surveillance tools, including those used ostensibly for legitimate purposes.

The sordid aspect of these leaks is that they are being used by the politicians for character assassination of each other and to portray their opponents and all those whom they consider working against their interests, as villains out to undermine the constitution and peace in the country besides being responsible for the burgeoning political crisis. The PTI government used these leaks against their political opponents and now the PDM government is also following suit. What a shame!

The campaign to heap scorn on the members of the apex court using these leaks is also a very regrettable proposition. While it is legitimate to express concern or criticize the decision of the court if given in violation of the constitution and laws enacted by the parliament, it is certainly not desirable and acceptable to heap scorn on the persons of the judges and accuse them of bias in a way that it is being done.

Regrettably, the audio and video leaks are not the only breach of fundamental rights and the Constitution. If Pakistan is at a crossroads at the moment, it is because of the fact that the constitution has been violated and pummeled with impunity by military dictators, political governments as well as the judiciary. Except for the political party which has benefited from the SC opinion on Article 63-A, the legal and constitutional experts are of the opinion that the court had gone beyond its powers to re-write the said Article. There is also a similar view about its suo-motu action and the verdict finally given by the three-member bench regarding the date of the election and the announcement of its schedule. It is believed that SC violated the Election Act 2017 by saying that ECP did not have the power to change the date of elections. The predominant view is that ECP under section 58 of the Act was very much empowered to change the date if it thought appropriate to do so in view of the ground realities. This action also enjoyed the protection of Article 254 of the Constitution. The decision unfortunately also gives the impression that the concerned judges have tilted towards a particular political party. The fact that the judiciary has not bothered about the election in KP and focused only on Punjab also reinforces this impression.

In the given circumstances, only the judiciary can defuse the situation by acceding to the request of the parliament to form a full-court bench to adjudicate on the issue which will be acceptable to all the concerned stakeholders. And if the judges fail to exercise restraint, I am afraid the situation might assume explosive dimensions with extremely devastating consequences for the polity and the state.