Share:

Students and teachers were deprived of their valuables as armed men stormed a coaching centre in Karachi.

According to police, the incident took place in the Landhi area of Karachi.

Armed men barged into the coaching centre and looted gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the students and teacher after making them hostage.

During the robbery the students and teachers were also subjected to torture, the police said and added that they have kicked off the investigation for the arrest of the robbers.

The street crimes in a metropolitan city has witnessed a sharp increase in the recent past.