KARACHI - The University of Karachi (KU) Controller of Examinations, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Thursday announced May 15 as the last date for submission of examination forms for B.A (Law) Part-I & II 2021 and for the supplementary examination. The students of B.A (Law) Part-I and II may submit their forms along with the examination fee Rs 16100 in their respective colleges by May 15, 2023, said Dr Zafar Hussain. He said those candidates who were registered in 2014 or earlier and want to appear in the supplementary examination were directed to pay Rs. 5000 extra charges.