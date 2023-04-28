Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazl Pechuho on Thursday ruled out detection of monkeypox cases in Karachi. The development follows after it emerged that three cases of monkeypox have been reported in the Sindh capital.

The Sindh minister in her statement said no passenger has tested positive for monkeypox at the Karachi airport and added that airport administration is not authorised to pass the information without confirmation. Sindh health ministry is closely monitoring the situation and isolation wards have also been established at Jinnah and Chankda hospitals. Dr Azra advised not to spread the news about monkeypox cases without confirmation.

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan detected three more suspected cases of monkeypox in people who travelled to the country from abroad.

According to sources, all three passengers arrived in Karachi on two different flights from UAE on April 26 and they were having symptoms of the infectious disease. All three mpox patients were shifted to the isolation centre, according to Director Border and Health Services Dr Ghulam Murtaza Shah.