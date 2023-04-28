Share:

National cricket team's fast bowler Naseem Shah has achieved the world record for the most wickets in the initial six one-day matches.

Naseem Shah has taken 20 wickets in his first 6 One Day International (ODI) matches of his career. In the first ODI against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, the Pakistani fast bowler took 2 wickets, breaking the record of New Zealand's Matt Henry.

Matt Henry had taken 19 wickets in his first 6 matches. Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rehman had taken 18 wickets in his first 6 ODIs, while Imran Tahir, Ryan Harris, Zahoor Khan, and Ibadat Hussain had taken 17 wickets each.

Naseem Shah holds the record for the most wickets in the initial 4 and 5 matches as well, having taken 15 wickets in 4 matches and 18 wickets in 5 matches as a young bowler.