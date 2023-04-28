Share:

The second batch of 111 stranded Pakistanis from clash-hit Sudan arrived via Jeddah aboard Pakistan Airforce aircraft C-130, stated Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Friday.

With the latest flight, 260 Pakistanis have returned home safely.

Earlier, the PAF plane had landed Karachi with first batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan.

Taking to Twitter, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “Safe evacuation of every Pakistani and bringing them home safe remains our top priority”.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also welcomed home the Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan. In a Twitter post, he wrote: “I welcome home first batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan who arrived safely at Karachi via a PIA operated airbus. We will continue to work until every Pakistani in Sudan is evacuated and brought home safe at the earliest”.