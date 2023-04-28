Share:

Pakistan and the European Union decided to cooperate to combat the issue of terrorism.

The officials from Pakistan and EU met in Brussels in which detailed dialogues were held over the issue of terrorism and its solutions.

The dialogues were held in context of bilateral strategic engagement framework related to security matters in which both parties condemned terrorism of all kinds.

Pakistan and EU shared views related to extremism, fundamentalism and financing of terrorism. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s situation also came under discussion and its possible fallouts in region.