Pakistan cricket team has completed 500 victories in One Day International (ODI) by winning the first out of five matches ODI series against New Zealand.

Pakistan cricket team became the third team in the world to achieve 500 ODI victories, as they completed 500 victories in their 949th ODI international match.

Before Pakistan, Australia and India have won 500 ODI matches, Australia achieved success in 594 ODI internationals by playing 978 matches while India won 539 out of 1029 ODIs.

Pakistan has so far won 92 matches against Sri Lanka, 73 against India, 63 against West Indies, 57 against New Zealand, and 54 against Zimbabwe. Pakistan has won 34 matches against Australia, 32 against Bangladesh and England.