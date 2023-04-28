Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be considered a weakness.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest of the 147th passing out parade ceremony of the Pakistan Air Force’s GD pilot course at Risalpur Academy.

The Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmad Babar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal Information Minister Marium Aurangzeb and senior civil and military leadership were also present at the event.

Addressing the 147th passing out parade ceremony of the Pakistan Air Force’s GD pilot course, PM Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the graduating cadets. He congratulated the cadets and their parents for the completion of the course.

He said that currently the country is facing economic challenges but the government wouldn’t let the people get affected by the global economic crisis. The government is making an effort to bring Pakistan back on track from the economic crisis, he added.

Sharif said that Pakistan wants friendly relations with its neighbors but the wish for peace should not be considered as a weakness. He condemned the human rights violation in India-occupied Kashmir and said that peace in South Asia is not possible without a solution to the Kashmir issue.

Furthermore, the 147th passing out parade ceremony of the Pakistan Air Force’s GD pilot course at Risalpur Academy ended with a splendid air display by the JF-17 Thunder, J-10 and PAF Sherdil team.