The Judiciary is one of the three main branches of the State of Pakistan: the other two being the Legislative and the Executive. The three branches work independently, only collaborating as allowed by the Constitution of Pakistan. The politicians, the MNAs and the others we have elected are responsible for politics, not the courts. Today though, politicians run to the courts too often if they cannot solve disagreements between themselves, as they should.

As part of the Legislative branch, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, constitutionally designated as the Chief Executive, and the Cabinet members, are responsible for running the government operations and are directly accountable to the Parliament of Pakistan, that is, the National Assembly (Lower House) and the Senate (Upper House). Their job is to serve the people of Pakistan and create and amend laws after thorough discussions and consent for the betterment of the country.

Over the years, courts have progressively been called upon to make decisions for the Parliament on various issues from legislation to political wrangling. One may say that whenever things don’t go in favour of powerful politicians, be they in opposition or in office, they often end up in the court, and keep appealing till they are supported or forced to give up. Since the ouster of PTI from power in 2022, the party seems to have made it a policy and habit to use their lawyers and the courts whenever they feel like it. The same is often the case with PMLN or PPP. I think that PTI has often overstretched the practice, although it should be recalled that they came to power using the slogan of “Tabdeeli”, but sometimes the actions may rather be the opposite.

What is becoming more transparent is that Pakistan’s Legislative branch is the weakest of the three branches. There are many reasons for that, one being the relative ineffectiveness of the legislators of both houses. Pakistanis seem mostly vote for and elect individuals based on the candidates’ wealth, and existing political power in general and especially, in their party. Often, there is a kind of master-servant relationship between the politicians and the voters. Not all election candidates seem to have good academic credentials and credibility, lacking clean track records. To win elections, candidates may use all possible ways and means to win elections and get power. It isn’t always about serving the people, as has been observed over the years; many times, politicians may first look for ways to serve themselves and then distribute the leftovers as Sadqah in their constituencies, having the next election in mind.

Important to stress, not all politicians fall into this category, neither in the Federal Parliament nor Provincial Assemblies. But alas, some have major shortcomings, and thus lack in capacity as lawmakers and leaders in developing the country towards prosperity. That isn’t easy to do, but the parliamentarians aren’t quite ordinary people; they need to do better for the rest of us.

Based on this important fact, it is perhaps easy to understand why our politicians must visit the “doctor”, and the courts for their political health issues. Government and opposition leaders in the Western world work together, thrash out issues, and come to a resolution. Some situations may require court decisions, but they do not end up in courts so frequently. If courts must approve everything, then we might as well get rid of the parliament or merge it with the courts. Another solution is to create ‘Politicians-Only Courts’. At least, that would not disrupt the work of the judges whose real job is to serve the ordinary citizens rather than the political elites. A legislator is called a “Lawmaker” for a reason. He or she needs to be competent enough to understand the laws of the land and make decisions based on these laws. In some developed nations, many politicians even have law degrees, but that is not necessary. They are meant to be ordinary people, wise and visionary, practical and smart.

It is high time that we as voters realize that whether it is PMLN, PPP, PTI, or other parties that we vote for, we should expect the politicians to do their best for the nation. If they don’t perform, they shouldn’t keep winning elections, and we should seek out better candidates. There was hope that PTI would turn things around, but as it turned out, their efforts were not good enough. With the PMLN in power now, their hands are full in a particularly difficult time.

When the next general election is held, we must choose the right leaders to represent us, who are good and honest people. They are there, in all the political parties, but it is the voters’ duty to find them and vote for them. We can blame those we have elected, as I have done in this article, but in the end, we as voters are responsible too. And what is the role of the courts in politics? Well, they should only be used in rare and particularly big cases. Politicians should do their jobs separately from the courts; that is how the system has been designed, with the three branches of power, the legislators, the government, and the courts. Each branch has its tasks, no need to run to anyone else to complain if something goes wrong. After all, for us as voters, we should leave it to our politicians, our elected representatives, to do the best for all. At the same time, we also need to hold the federal and provincial ministers accountable through our votes as they represent each one of us. Our hard-earned income tax pays for their salaries and benefits. In return, they must work hard for the betterment of this nation by sorting out issues on their own and not wasting the court’s time and resources.