LAHORE-Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a leading E&P company since the early 1950s and one of the largest corporate donors in the country, has funded the establishment of ‘Centre of Excellence for Research, Development & Training (CERDT)’ at University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore.

UET, Lahore, is one of the prestigious engineering universities in the country and was established in 1921. It has played a leading role in education, research and training of professionals over the years.

MD and CEO PPL Imran Abbasy presented the cheque for the first tranche of Rs. 21 million for the establishment of CERDT to Vice Chancellor, UET Lahore, Professor Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar at a ceremony held at UET, Lahore. Abbasy also laid the foundation stone and was briefed on the project at site. Officials from both organizations were present on the occasion.

As such, PPL has committed an overall grant of Rs. 51.1 million over the next three years which covers construction and completion of CERDT building along with procurement of furniture, equipment and simulation tools.

Abbasy highlighted that as a major stakeholder in fulfilling the country’s energy requirements, PPL remains committed to investing in human resource development and use of latest technology for the exploration & production sector through academia-industry partnership under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

The CERDT aims to be the first Centre of its kind in the oil and gas sector in Pakistan for capacity building and training of technical personnel to fulfil not only local requirements but also export skilled professionals. The Center will also play a pivotal role in Research and Development in areas relevant to the oil and gas sector and provide support to PPL for in house E&P studies and arrange national and international petroleum conferences and seminars.