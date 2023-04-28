Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said PTI, Jamaat Islami, and even MQM had demonstrated mysterious silence when the population of Karachi and the entire province was calculated at 16 million and 47 million respectively in the last census of 2017 and it was only he who had rejected the census in the CCI but surprisingly now everyone was trying to be champion of the cause.

This he said while talking to the media at St. Joseph’s Convent School where he attended the commemorating Sesquicentennial year (1862 – 2022-23). To a question, the Chief Minister said that he was quite surprised that the PTI had announced to stage a protest demonstration against the ongoing census. “They [PTI] were in the government when the population of Karachi was counted at 16 million and of the entire province at 47 million, but they did not raise their voice and it was he who had rejected the census of 2017 in the CCI meeting,” he said and added the MQM had also accepted the census on the condition that it would be conducted again.

Mr Shah said that as far as Jamaat Islami was concerned they had also demonstrated silence, except for a few statements but now everyone was claiming to be champion of the cause purely for political reasons. “I know, people of the province particularly of Karachi know very well that it was the PPP government in Sindh that had fought for their rights and still contesting the case,” he said.

The CM said that when the census 2023 was started he had questioned its methodology and expressed his reservations. “The federal government addressed some of the reservations but still we are not satisfied because various reservations are yet to be addressed,” he said. Murad Shah said that in the 2023 census, members per household in Sindh have been shown less than in the other provinces for which he wanted to give an award to the Bureau of Statistics, he said tauntingly. He added that the census results would be presented in the provincial cabinet, and he was sure that it would not accept the results and reject them.

To another question regarding elections in Punjab, the chief minister said that a large number of national assembly seats in the KPK have fallen vacant for a long, but nobody bothered to move for holding the election on them in 90 days, the thrust and focus have been made only in the provincial assembly election in Punjab.

Murad Shah said that the country was faced with multiple crises, and it should not be pushed further into other crises.

He added that the anti-polio drive was in progress all over the country where security forces were providing security to the polio team apart from providing security to the census teams. “In such a state of affairs how the security agencies could spare their personnel for election duty,” he said.

The CM said that the general election would be held on time. “The impact of election in Punjab is more than 50 percent of the total electorate in the country and the constitution calls for holding the election under the supervision of a caretaker government and at present a political government is in power in the center,” he said.

Talking about the Constitution, Mr. Shah said that instead of focusing on the interpretation of a particular clause of the Constitution, all the relevant clauses should be interpreted to understand the spirit of the Constitution.

To a question, Murad Ali Shah said that the budget for the next financial year, 2023-23 would be presented in time – June 2023.

Talking about the rain forecast, the CM said that the forecast for heavy rains has been made for the end of April and the beginning of May. “We are taking necessary measures to control the situation but controlling downpour is only in the control of Almighty Allah,” he said. He added that he has directed PDMA and local bodies to get precautionary measures.

The chief minister said that it was only his party, the PPP, which always stood with the people of the province in their time of need, otherwise all the other parties did nothing, except lip service.

Murad Shah said that his government was taking necessary measures to repair the school buildings damaged during the floods of 2022, however, we have not stopped the schooling process- the schools are functional in makeshift arrangement.

Meanwhile, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Catholic education philosophy reveals a concern for an education that combines sound knowledge and skills with overall personal development and such an education involves a high level of interpersonal relationships between teacher and student. This is something to be proud of that [today] as we are commemorating 160 years of educational growth and services of St. Joseph’s Convent school at the main campus. This he said on Thursday while speaking at the 160th closing ceremony of St. Joseph’s Convent School which was commemorating the Sesquicentennial year (1862 – 2022-23). The CM was accompanied by Minister of Education Syed Sardar Shah. Principal of the school Sr. Elizabeth Niamat, Provincial Superior Sr. Angelina Francis, Rev. Sisters, Rev. Fathers, nuns from the Institute of the Daughters of the Cross - Liege, and School Staff received him at his arrival.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that it was a great pleasure to attend a programme to mark the 160th Sesquicentenary Years.

He added that a golden milestone has been achieved in the history of not only St. Joseph’s Convent School but in the history of Pakistan. “We are duly indebted to the Christian Community of Pakistan for providing quality service in the field of education,” he said.

A great thing about St. Joseph’s is that it has evolved with the passage of time and has incorporated a syllabus that befits National Curriculum, the CM said and added that he has learned that St. Joseph’s Convent School was against bullying and corporal punishment. “The school believes in nurturing young minds through counseling and kindness that’s why excellent results are produced from here and we get to see students securing positions each year,” he said.

The CM was surprised to learn that they welcome the Convent School’s alumnae back and most teachers have sustained themselves for more than three to four decades which made their students privileged enough to acquire mentors of prestige. Syed Murad Shah said that his elder sister had received an education from St. Joseph’s while he was enrolled in St Patrick’s in those days. He shared his memories of his and his sister’s schooling and his father, Syed Abdullah Shah, used to give them pick and drop personally.

Minister Education Sardar Shah speaking on the occasion said that chief minister Murad Ali Shah has the honour of receiving education in Catholic schools. “I received early education at a school set up under a neem tree where my teacher Mohammad Malook Kumbhar took the classes under the open skies,” he recalled.

Sardar Shah said that Catholic schools focused on the holistic education of the whole child – socially, emotionally, spiritually, physically, and culturally. “All important is preparation for life, and a life of worth at that – not merely a life of work,” he said.

The principal of the school Sr. Elizabeth Niamat said that St. Joseph’s Convent School was founded in 1862 by the Daughters of the Cross of Liege, Belgium. She added that the educational pursuit has evolved unabated. She also shared the growth of the school.

Earlier, the students presented tableaus and a Sindhi cultural show in which they paid rich tribute to Sufi saints of Sindh, former prime minister Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto, leading Sufi singer Abida Parveen and women peasants working in the fields along with their male members. At the conclusion of the ceremony, the chief minister gave away shields to the present and retired principals of different branches of the school spread all over Pakistan.