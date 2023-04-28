Share:

The reports of Lahore police mulling a change in rules to bring the investigation wing back under the purview of the operations wing are troubling. This separation was made by the Police Order 2002 twenty years ago, and for good reason. Police forces are specialised and have division of labour across the world for a reason—giving unfettered powers to figures of authority has not worked.

However, Pakistan’s police forces in particular have not indicated that they can be trusted with blanket authority in any case. Punjab Police’s reputation has often suffered due to the actions of individual officials being involved in crimes, blackmail and corruption. The biggest problem in this system is definitely thana culture, where the Station House Officer is essentially the final word at a police station. Having an independent investigation wing at least allowed for this aspect to be removed from the purview of the all-powerful SHO.

It is also clear that this proposal is not considered viable by many senior police officers as well. The concerns raised indicate that this is a ploy by a minority of officers to roll back progress and this must not be allowed. The fact that this change has been proposed at a time when there is no elected government in power and political parties are fixated on contests amongst themselves shows that this was a cynical attempt to get a chance to sail through without much attention.

If anything, any changes made should be in the opposite direction—take powers away from the SHO and allow for greater specialisation. There is a need to move away from thana culture, and that is only possible if each police station is treated as an office for different wings of the police rather than a place where the SHO can act as judge, jury and executioner on how cases are to be processed.