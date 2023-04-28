Share:

ISLAMABAD-The 100-index of PSX witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 364.33 points, with a positive change of 0.89 per cent, closing at 41,463.91 against 41,099.58 points on the previous day. A total of 169,105,056 shares were traded during the day as compared to 186,900,702 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.248 billion against Rs 5.781 billion on the last trading day. As many as 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 178 of them recorded gains and 148 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Bank Al-Falah with 14,264,424 shares at Rs 29.46 per share, Maple Leaf with 7,275,458 shares at Rs 27.61 per share, and Pak Refinery with 6,884,986 shares at Rs 13.91 per share.