Rain and wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, south Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next the twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar twenty-one, Quetta and Muzafarabad fifteen, Gilgit thirteen and Murree seven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy and chances of rain with wind thunderstorm weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh , Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while partly cloudy in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula six degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus four and Shopian five degree centigrade.