KARACHI-Rescue teams on Thursday recovered another body of a young man, who drowned at Manora Beach during picking.

According to details, the body of another young man was fished out from Manora Beach in Karachi by the rescue team, while the search for the fourth one is still underway? After the recovery of another, body, the death toll has jumped to three in the tragedy. The deceased have been identified as 15-year-old Anees, Hassan, 16 years old and Mubaashir, 25. Mauripur SHO Ghulam Husain Korai said that four students of a Korangi seminary left for Manora after Fajr on Tuesday.

They were at the beach when strong waves took them away.

The SHO said that they usually recommended the administration to impose a ban on swimming at sea in the months of June and July in view of high tides.