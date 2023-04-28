Share:

Seven children of a family suffered burns on Friday as a high voltage wire fell on the house’s rooftop resulting in fire.

Reports said that as the children were flying kite on the rooftop, the kite’s string entangled into the high-voltage extension wire passing by the house. When they pulled the string, it brought the wire with it which resulted in the fire," reports added.

The incident injured all children with one in critical condition.

Rescue teams transferred the injured to General Hospital for treatment. The police launched an investigation into the incident.