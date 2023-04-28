Share:

The Sindh government on Friday announced that it will convene a session of the provincial assembly on Tuesday, May 2. The notification for the session has already been issued.

According to sources, the upcoming session of the Sindh Assembly will be focused on presenting and passing resolutions on important political and constitutional issues. Among the issues that will be discussed is the draft of the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority Bill, which will be presented on the pattern of NEPRA.

In addition, there is a possibility that the draft of amendments to the Local Government Act will also be presented in the session.

The amendments are expected to bring significant changes to the existing system, with the aim of improving local governance and addressing the concerns of citizens.