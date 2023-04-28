Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman has set up a Rain Emergency Cell at KMC Sports Complex in view of the forecast of expected rains. Senior Director Municipal Services will lead the Cell to work in collaboration with all relevant departments, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Thursday.

The Administrator Karachi has directed the heads of Engineering, Parks and Horticulture, Municipal Services, Medical and Health Services, Land, Anti-Encroachment, Fire Brigade and City Warden departments to send the relevant staffers to Rain Emergency Cell immediately. The Administrator Karachi said that according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department a rain generating weather system has entered the country and rain is predicted from April 28, so necessary precautionary measures are being taken to deal with any untoward incident. All the concerned departments of KMC should make all the preparations on emergency basis and keep a complete watch on the situation during the rains, the leaves of the officers and other concerned staffers serving during the rain emergency has been cancelled. The head of the departments should ensure full implementation of the directives given in this connection.

Meanwhile, Sindh government on Thursday put all the concerned departments on high alert in the wake of the possibility of above-normal rains in Sindh during May 2023.

Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Ismail Rahu, in a statement issued here said that a strong weather system may cause heavy rains with thunder and hailstorm as well as winds in different parts of Sindh from April 30 to May 5, 2023. The minister while quoting reports of concerned departments and weather analysts said that the rainfall from April 28 to May 5 may be the strongest weather system of the current year and rain with thunder is expected in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur, Tandojam, Sanghar and other cities.

Besides inflicting damages to standing crops, the weather system might pose risk of urban flooding in various cities of Sindh including Karachi, Rahu said adding that all the institutions of Sindh were ready to deal with any untoward situation. The minister said that directives had been issued to all local government bodies for immediate cleaning of the storm drains and drainage systems while the Irrigation Department has started measures to further strengthen the embankments of the Indus River. He said that fishermen had been advised to remain onshore and refrain from sailing to the high sea till May 5 while the provincial disaster management authority has also issued high alert to the relevant departments.