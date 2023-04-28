Share:

British Pakistani MP Khalid Mahmood was awarded the Sitara-i-Pakistan in recognition of his outstanding services for the cause of Kashmir, for the welfare of the British Pakistani community, and for his contribution towards forging closer ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Similarly, Raja Najabat Hussain, a prominent Kashmiri leader and human rights activist, was also awarded the Sitara-i-Pakistan at the same ceremony for his services to the Kashmir cause and for raising the issue of human rights abuses by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan conferred the awards on both the recipients on behalf of the President of Pakistan at an investiture ceremony held at the Pakistan High Commission London today.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner extended heartiest felicitations to the two recipients on this well-deserved honor. He commended their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts for the cause of Kashmir and its right to self-determination. The High Commissioner also appreciated them for their service to the British Pakistani community.

In his remarks, Mr Khalid Mahmood MP expressed his gratitude for the honor and dedicated the award to his fellow British Pakistanis, Kashmiris, and all those who have supported him in his endeavors. He reiterated his commitment to continue his efforts towards the betterment of the British Pakistani community and to raise the voice of the Kashmiri people for their just cause.

Raja Najabat Hussain thanked the Government of Pakistan for recognizing his services and vowed to continue his efforts for the Kashmir cause. He dedicated his award to the Kashmiri people and his team working for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The award ceremony was attended by the Pakistani community, representatives of various organizations and media. The recipients received widespread congratulations and admiration for their outstanding contributions towards the betterment of society.

The Sitara-i-Pakistan is one of the highest civil awards of Pakistan and is conferred by the President of Pakistan to individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields.