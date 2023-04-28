Share:

The Pakistani nation has shown remarkable resilience in the face of challenging circumstances. However, our political history has been rife with difficulties and setbacks, indicating that we have not learned from our past experiences. Despite our peaceful and non-offensive stance towards neighboring countries, we have always worked in defensive mode to neutralize volatile situations. Pakistan was once the most peaceful country but suffered from political instability in the 70s and 80s.

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s international image was tarnished by the emergence of terrorism and terrorist activities, especially after 9/11. Our country was placed on the FATF greylist for over three years due to allegations of terror financing and money laundering, and we were subjected to tremendous international pressure. It appears that we have not been able to cope with these diplomatic challenges effectively to rinse our image among the comity of nations and eliminate the label of a terror-sponsoring state through preemptive and robust diplomacy.

It is crucial for a nation like ours to focus on projecting a positive image internationally by initiating various projects such as international literary conferences, and literary festivals, inviting foreign dignitaries, and internationally renowned men of letters. We must also showcase our exquisite music and rich culture. Our tourism industry holds immense potential to attract foreign investment, which could be utilized in our fragile health and education sectors.

Pakistan has suffered from resurgent terrorism, which has been a critical issue nationally and internationally. However, we must not be stranded in such a quagmire forever. We should work towards making our country safe for foreign tourists by improving security measures. We need to seize opportunities to improve our image, and the halcyon days will revisit our country soon. There is always a silver lining in dark clouds, and we must keep striving toward a better tomorrow.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.