KARACHI -: Body of an 18-year-old girl was found hanging at House No. 413/A, Block “N” near DC Office in Taimuria police station jurisdiction in North Nazimabad Karachi. Spokesman of Karachi Police said that after being informed, the body of deceased identified as Shiza Fatima d/o Waseemuddin was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital through Chhippa ambulance. As per initial investigations and information provided by the heirs, the teenage girl committed suicide over domestic disputes. However, police registered a case into the incident and started an investigation.