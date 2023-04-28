Share:

The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011, and it remains one of the most complex and devastating conflicts in modern history. The war has led to a staggering number of casualties and an ongoing humanitarian crisis that has affected millions of people.

At the heart of the conflict are multiple international and domestic stakeholders. On one side, the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is supported by Russia, Iran, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, who provide military assistance to help maintain control over the state. On the other side are various rebel groups, including the Free Syrian Army, which are funded by key Western powers, Turkey, and several Gulf countries. Islamic fundamentalist groups, such as ISIS and Al-Nusra, have also taken advantage of the situation to gain control of areas throughout Syria. Additionally, the involvement of Kurdish forces, backed by the United States and Turkey, further complicates this already complex situation.

The Syrian civil war has had devastating effects on civilians, who have been subject to bombings, sieges, and chemical weapons attacks. Millions have been killed, injured, or forced to flee their homes and seek refuge elsewhere. Moreover, humanitarian aid workers have been targeted or prevented from reaching those living in besieged and hard-to-reach areas. The conflict has resulted in an unprecedented refugee crisis, with many people seeking shelter in neighboring countries, particularly Turkey and Lebanon.

AZRA BATOOL DAHANI,

Karachi.