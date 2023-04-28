Share:

Security forces responded bravely and killed seven terrorists while three security personnel were martyred in three attacks, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The ISPR said a motorcyclist was involved in a suicide bombing near the check post of security forces. Afterwards, terrorists started firing at the security personnel. Four terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. On the other hand, security forces killed three terrorists in Amir Kalam and Takhti Khel areas of Lakki Marwat.

The ISPR said commander Musa Khan was also among the killed terrorists. The three security personnel who were martyred were Subedar Taj Muhammad, Hawaldar Zakir Ahmed and Sepoy Abid Hussain. It said the security forces were determined to defeat terrorism in the country.

Earlier, multiple attacks, suspected to be terror incidents, reported from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Thursday night.

In Lakki Marwat city, a powerful explosion occurred near the Government Postgraduate College which houses security forces and a military camp. After the first explosion, several other blasts and heavy gunfire followed, partially damaging houses in the settled area, said locals.

According to preliminary reports, militants attacked a military compound late at night, resulting in a bomb explosion and gunfight that continued for about an hour. The district headquarters hospital was put on alert but no victims had been brought. The exchange of fire stopped and no casualties were reported.

Security was tightened across the district after the attack.

The attack followed the killing of three militants who targeted a retired colonel in his guest room on April 24 in the Paharakhel Thall village of Lakki Marwat. A CTD inspector, Javed Iqbal, who was injured in the exchange of fire, later died in a hospital in Bannu.