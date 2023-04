Share:

Two robbers were killed in an alleged police encounter in the jurisdiction of the Razaabad police on Friday.

Police said the two robbers were arrested after being injured in a crossfire and they died while being taken to hospital.

The officials further said the robbers had attacked and injured ASI Adil Gulfam in Jhang Bazaar area a day earlier. The ASI is said to be out of danger now and has been shifted to the ward.