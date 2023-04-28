Share:

In a heartwarming incident, a monkey found its way onto the roof of the Parliament House on Friday, after a bout of rain. The video of the monkey's unexpected visit quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the animal for its unexpected appearance.

Social media users flooded the internet with positive comments about the monkey's unexpected visit. Some even joked that the monkey may have been there to inspect the Parliament House and its activities.

The arrival of the monkey also brought some much-needed levity to the area, after a wild animal had recently entered the Parliament House and caused damage to various offices. It is worth noting that the animal was a 'Sweet Cat' or 'Mushk Billa' in the local language

However, this time, the monkey was just there to enjoy the beautiful weather and take a stroll around the roof of the Parliament House.

The unexpected appearance of this furry visitor on the roof of Parliament House will undoubtedly be a cherished memory for many.